Douglas County rescinds mobile command center funding, may use money for mental health services

Borgeson wants to look into starting a mobile mental health crisis response team program like the Eugene, Oregon-based CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets). She said Paul Feilmann, a retired Omaha mental health therapist, had suggested it.

“It’s what I’d like to call a mobile crisis team on steroids,” Borgeson said. “We right now have a mobile crisis team to address mental health, but it has to be activated by law enforcement. This does not. … It’s a separate team, and it’s made up of mental health professionals.”

Borgeson said the county would have to figure out how to sustain funding for a new program after the CARES Act money runs out. She invited other ideas.

“This is just one program,” she said. “If others have programs or services they would like us to look at, please bring them forward to us so we can bring it to the board in a couple of weeks.”