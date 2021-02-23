Douglas County settles 911 negligence lawsuit for $120,000

Douglas County will pay $120,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a woman who died of an asthma attack in 2017 while waiting nearly an hour for rescuers to find her North Omaha home.

Cristine Herek had called 911 in distress from her cellphone but gave her work address instead of her home address, which was at 43rd and Erskine Streets, less than a block from a fire station. By the time police found her on her porch after 911 personnel tracked her through her cellphone company, she was dead.

Her survivors filed a wrongful death lawsuit, contending that Douglas County 911 personnel did not take Herek's calls seriously enough and had been negligent in failing to locate her in time to save her life. The county has denied that it was liable for her death. The settlement agreement states that the county does not admit negligence or liability.