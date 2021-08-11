Douglas County Sheriff deputy finds 45 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office discovered 45.4 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The marijuana and 5.25 pounds of hashish were found after a 31-year-old California man was pulled over for speeding near Interstate 80 and 72nd street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

During a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy found a duffle bag that appeared to be packed with packages of marijuana. A K-9 deployed around the vehicle signaled that the odor of narcotics was emanating from the trunk.

A search turned up the marijuana and hashish, a controlled substance made from the cannabis plant.

The driver was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana over a pound, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, and drug tax stamp violations.

