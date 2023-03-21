Douglas County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Monday in a ditch near Cunningham Lake.

The body was found about 3:45 p.m. by someone walking their dog near 66th Street and Rainwood Road, Capt. Eric Sellers said Tuesday. Investigators are working to determine the gender, age and identity of the person, he said.

"We may not have that information until after an autopsy (is performed)," Sellers said. "We are also working to determine the cause of death, but it does appear to be suspicious."

Last week, a body part was found in a field near 215th Street and Rainwood Road, he said. Sellers said that the find near 215th Street is not suspicious, and he does not believe the cases are connected.