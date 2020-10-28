 Skip to main content
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning to retire after 26 years
437316 cm-sherriff01 (copy)

"I'm just getting tired," Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said Wednesday. "I told myself a long time ago that when I lost the spark, it was time to go. It's time for some new blood to take over, some new ideas and so on."

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning will retire at the end of the year after 26 years as sheriff.

tdunning (copy)

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning

Dunning, 71, told County Board members last week of his intentions, and officially notified the Douglas County Clerk's Office and told his staff Wednesday morning.

His departure on Dec. 31 will come with two years left in his current four-year term. Dunning, a Republican former Omaha police officer who started his career with the Papillion Police Department, was first elected in 1994 and has won re-election six times.

The County Board will appoint a replacement for the remainder of Dunning's term. He is recommending his chief deputy, Tom Wheeler.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

