Douglas County sheriff's deputy OK after cruiser is struck by vehicle

A Douglas County sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury Friday morning when the cruiser he was in was struck by a vehicle driven by distracted driver.

The crash occurred near 228th Street and West Dodge Road just after 7:45 a.m.

The deputy was sitting in his cruiser, which was parked along West Dodge after a traffic stop, sheriff's officials said. The driver of the car the deputy had stopped had been taken to the Douglas County Jail, and the deputy was waiting for another person to arrive to drive the car away.

The Sheriff's Office said a driver heading west on West Dodge dropped his cellphone and took his eyes off the road as he tried to find his phone. The driver's vehicle slammed into the back passenger side of the deputy's cruiser, pushing the cruiser into a guardrail and pinning the doors shut. The deputy was able to use his utility knife to pop the airbag and get out on the passenger side, Douglas County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, but was released a couple hours later, Hudson said.

The collision was "100% avoidable," Hudson said. He reminded drivers to put their cellphones away while driving, move over for stopped vehicles and keep their eyes on the road at all times.

