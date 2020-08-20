Douglas County Sheriff's Office drops request for $1.85 million mobile command center

The Sheriff's Office had said that the vehicle would be used for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and for future natural or man-made disasters and that it could be borrowed by other agencies in the county. The Omaha Police Department has a similar vehicle.

"The purchase has to be made by the end of the year," Dunning said. "Due to the number of orders for that particular van around the country, we can't get it built in time. The soonest we could get it built is spring, and that money's got to be expended by then. So we had to pull back."

Duda, who had supported the purchase, said the board's agenda for Tuesday will include a motion to rescind the allocation.

"I knew it was a long shot," Duda said. "I"m on the (Ponca Hills) fire department, and the last time we ordered a firetruck it took us over a year to get it."

Dunning said the decision to rescind the request had nothing to do with the criticism.

"We still think it was worthy, and it could have been an aid to the process, but the criteria is what it is, and we just can't meet it," Dunning said.

