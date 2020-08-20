Douglas County Sheriff's Office drops request for $1.85 million mobile command center

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is rescinding its controversial request for $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase a mobile command center.
The Sheriff's Office couldn't find a company that could manufacture the vehicle and deliver it by the end of 2020, Sheriff Tim Dunning said. That means the purchase would no longer qualify for federal CARES Act funding, because the money has to be spent this year, Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said.
The County Board will consider Tuesday whether to reverse its earlier decision to allocate $1.85 million in CARES Act money for the vehicle. While the board had voted 4-2 to approve the allocation, it had drawn sharp criticism from opponents. Board member Mike Boyle called it "the boondoggle of all boondoggles." Board member Marc Kraft called it a "wish list" item and compared it to a converted RV in the old comedy movie "Stripes." Board member Mary Ann Borgeson defended it as a useful tool for potential mass vaccination against the coronavirus.
The Sheriff's Office had said that the vehicle would be used for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and for future natural or man-made disasters and that it could be borrowed by other agencies in the county. The Omaha Police Department has a similar vehicle.
"The purchase has to be made by the end of the year," Dunning said. "Due to the number of orders for that particular van around the country, we can't get it built in time. The soonest we could get it built is spring, and that money's got to be expended by then. So we had to pull back."
Duda, who had supported the purchase, said the board's agenda for Tuesday will include a motion to rescind the allocation.
"I knew it was a long shot," Duda said. "I"m on the (Ponca Hills) fire department, and the last time we ordered a firetruck it took us over a year to get it."
Dunning said the decision to rescind the request had nothing to do with the criticism.
"We still think it was worthy, and it could have been an aid to the process, but the criteria is what it is, and we just can't meet it," Dunning said.
Will Douglas County's mobile command center be a $1.85 million "boondoggle" — or a useful tool for coronavirus vaccinations?
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is rescinding its request to buy a mobile command center using federal coronavirus relief funds. Above is a similar mobile command unit that the Omaha Police Department acquired in 2018.