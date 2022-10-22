Douglas County Sheriff's Office equips all deputies with body cams

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has completed the rollout of body cameras to all operational deputies, making it the latest Omaha-area law enforcement agency to adopt the technology.

All uniform patrol, K-9 and court security deputies and those serving fugitive warrants are all wearing body cameras as of Oct. 14, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The office worked with Minnesota-based Getac Video Solutions on the rollout after a three-year testing and evaluation program to select a body camera system, according to the release.

All deputies who are wearing body cameras have been trained on the technology, according to the release, and a document outlining the policies and procedures related to the body cameras is available on the Sheriff Office's website.

The document spells out when the cameras should and shouldn't be used. It states that the recordings are considered evidence. Releasing the recordings for "non-law enforcement purposes" is prohibited unless authorized by the sheriff or a designee, according to the policy.

Sheriff Thomas Wheeler said the technology will provide a level of transparency.

"Our new body worn camera program will show residents what I have experienced for over 31 years, the sheriff’s office is a professional agency that provides superior services to all in Douglas County," Wheeler said in the news release.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office announced in September 2021 that it had secured funding to provide body cameras to all road patrol deputies.

The Omaha Police Department began equipping officers with body cameras in 2016, as did the Papillion Police Department and the Ralston Police Department.

The Bellevue Police Department also began using body cameras as early as 2016.The La Vista Police Department rolled out body cameras in 2019.