Douglas County Sheriff's Office equips all deputies with body cams

Here are some tips for voting in this election in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has completed the rollout of body cameras to all operational deputies, making it the latest Omaha-area law enforcement agency to adopt the technology.
All uniform patrol, K-9 and court security deputies and those serving fugitive warrants are all wearing body cameras as of Oct. 14, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The office worked with Minnesota-based Getac Video Solutions on the rollout after a three-year testing and evaluation program to select a body camera system, according to the release.
All deputies who are wearing body cameras have been trained on the technology, according to the release, and a document outlining the policies and procedures related to the body cameras is available on the Sheriff Office's
website.
The document spells out when the cameras should and shouldn't be used. It states that the recordings are considered evidence. Releasing the recordings for "non-law enforcement purposes" is prohibited unless authorized by the sheriff or a designee, according to the policy.
Sheriff Thomas Wheeler said the technology will provide a level of transparency.
"Our new body worn camera program will show residents what I have experienced for over 31 years, the sheriff’s office is a professional agency that provides superior services to all in Douglas County," Wheeler said in the news release.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office
announced in September 2021 that it had secured funding to provide body cameras to all road patrol deputies.
The
Omaha Police Department began equipping officers with body cameras in 2016, as did the Papillion Police Department and the Ralston Police Department.
The
Bellevue Police Department also began using body cameras as early as 2016.The La Vista Police Department rolled out body cameras in 2019.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
Marian's Maddia Groff (3) celebrates scoring the winning run during the Class A State Softball Championship game against Gretna on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture and amphitheater of the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall is visible through the partially demolished W. Dale Clark Library, located, 215 S 15th St, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury reacts after conceding a point during his championship match against Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson returns the ball during his championship match against Kearney Asher Saulsbury at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Millard South’s Grant Renken (left) tries to catch a pass while pressured by Omaha Westside’s Nick Anglim (center) and Teddy Rezac during overtime in their game at Westside High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Breyan Lovejoy (left) and Kaleb Sheridan sing and drum with other members of the White Eagle Club during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kane Sheridan, of the White Eagle Club Dancers, dances during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Members of the White Eagle Club Dancers perform during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad dives for the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marion Burse sings along to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERAL
Sarah Walker, Creighton University Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, speaks during Friday's ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Owner Angie Norman in the garden at Dahlia House, her Airbnb in Benson. “It’s like you are watching a show,” Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”
EILEEN T. MESLAR photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery watches his team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee. The coffee shop in a former corn crib is getting a lot of traction on social media.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, with the skate ribbon visible on the bottom right, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.