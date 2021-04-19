Douglas County Sheriff's Office to cut pandemic nonemergency phone line

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is shutting down its nonemergency telephone reporting unit that was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective at 6 a.m. Monday, April 26, people should call 911 if they need help from the Sheriff's Office.
The phone line had been used as a way of minimizing officer interactions with the public during the pandemic.
But because the pandemic remains a threat, the Sheriff's Office still requires the public to wear a mask when interacting with sheriff's deputies, according to a press release.