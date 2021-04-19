 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas County Sheriff's Office to cut pandemic nonemergency phone line
0 comments

Douglas County Sheriff's Office to cut pandemic nonemergency phone line

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is shutting down its nonemergency telephone reporting unit that was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Effective at 6 a.m. Monday, April 26, people should call 911 if they need help from the Sheriff's Office.

The phone line had been used as a way of minimizing officer interactions with the public during the pandemic.

But because the pandemic remains a threat, the Sheriff's Office still requires the public to wear a mask when interacting with sheriff's deputies, according to a press release.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert