Douglas County trials resume with gripping testimony, gripes about technology

This is what a trial looks like in these novel times of the novel coronavirus.
Fifteen jurors — 12 regular jurors plus three alternates — spread across the courtroom, social distance style. Four swiveling in their office chairs in the jury box. The other 11 spread out in the gallery.
The attorneys — two prosecutors, two defense lawyers — sitting at their semi-distant tables.
All wearing masks — except for District Judge J Russell Derr.
And spectators watching the trial of an accused drive-by shooter from a block away. Across Harney Street — at a new courthouse annex building.
Well, they kind of watched, via a bird’s-eye camera mounted on a back wall that streamed video to a couple 60-inch screens across the street.
The video shook and tiled — leading one court staffer to suggest that she’s seen better video from an ATM machine.
“Is this camera something out of Microsoft 2000?” she asked.
The audio in the satellite room was decent, until accused killer Otis Walker’s attorney got up to give his defense. Omaha attorney Jim McGough did not project like he does on his radio commercials. Speaking calmly and through a mask, 90% of his closing argument was indiscernible to spectators watching the feed.
“I wish we could hear what he’s saying,” a victim’s advocate said, exasperated.
“No doubt,” an investigator quipped. “Thank God the jurors aren’t over here.”
As it was, spectators in the new annex in the former Omaha Housing Authority building caught only a few of McGough’s snippets: “The burden is always on the state. That burden never shifts ... the standard is proof beyond a reasonable doubt ... so convincing that you would rely and act on it without hesitation in the more serious and important transactions in life.”
Doesn’t get much more important than a first-degree murder trial, especially when trials were all but shut down over the past year of COVID-19 precautions.
Since March 1, Douglas County prosecutors have finished four jury trials — one more than they did in the prior 12 months combined. Prosecutors tried one murder trial after March 2020, but that was nixed when the defendant’s sister brought COVID-19 symptoms and a positive test into the courtroom.
Enter the precautions. Now jury trials include only key personnel: the judge, attorneys, court staff, jurors and sheriff’s deputies. A sign or two outside Derr’s courtroom doors advised anyone not on that list to head south, across the street.
There, two TVs were set up in separate rooms, one for the victim’s family and one for the defendant’s. Bystanders could choose to sit in either room.
About nine people gathered Friday to hear prosecutors Brenda Beadle and Ann Miller wrap up their case against Walker. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Monday.
In closing arguments, Beadle pointed out how Yevion Brown traveled back to Omaha numerous times to testify to what happened that Saturday morning in November 2016. How she and her boyfriend, Markeise Dunn, were walking near 20th and Pratt Streets. Dunn was taking Brown to get change, then was going to walk her to her bus stop so she could catch a ride for her 11 a.m. shift at McDonald’s.
As they walked, they initially didn’t notice a burgundy car with dark-tinted windows creeping behind them.
The car moved so slowly that it stunned Brown when the passenger-side window rolled down.
“What’s up?” the passenger said.
“What’s up?” Brown said back.
“What’s up?” Markeise said.
The passenger kept repeating “What’s up?” followed by “Where you from?”
Then, out of nowhere: Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang.
Struck three times, Markeise froze in place for a second, then collapsed.
Minutes later, as police arrived, Brown still had her boyfriend’s blood on her hands when she told them who the shooter was.
“Otis from McMillan,” she said. She had recognized the passenger in the car from eight years before, when he was in seventh grade and she was in eighth at McMillan Magnet Center.
When he called out to her, “I was gonna ask if he remembered me,” Brown has said about that day. “But I’ve been taught you have to have respect for the man you’re with. I was with my boyfriend.”
Beadle and Miller argued that her story was corroborated by other evidence. Walker traveled to Texas after the shooting. Upon his arrest, detectives found that he had searched Brown’s Facebook page more than 150 times. He had also searched dozens of times for news about the killing and had googled “good Omaha defense attorneys.”
Beadle said he also passed a note this past summer to a fellow inmate who was about to get out of jail. The note had Brown’s address on it. The inmate said Walker told him to tell her not to show up.
McGough told jurors to scrutinize the inmate’s testimony — and Brown’s.
Then his words faded to a mumble, indiscernible on the makeshift satellite broadcast. On the screen, some of the jurors appeared to be scribbling notes. Arguments done, Judge Derr sent everyone home.
Once again, justice was put on pause. This time, officials hope, it’s only until Monday.
