Douglas County trials resume with gripping testimony, gripes about technology

The passenger kept repeating “What’s up?” followed by “Where you from?”

Then, out of nowhere: Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang.

Struck three times, Markeise froze in place for a second, then collapsed.

Minutes later, as police arrived, Brown still had her boyfriend’s blood on her hands when she told them who the shooter was.

“Otis from McMillan,” she said. She had recognized the passenger in the car from eight years before, when he was in seventh grade and she was in eighth at McMillan Magnet Center.

When he called out to her, “I was gonna ask if he remembered me,” Brown has said about that day. “But I’ve been taught you have to have respect for the man you’re with. I was with my boyfriend.”

Beadle and Miller argued that her story was corroborated by other evidence. Walker traveled to Texas after the shooting. Upon his arrest, detectives found that he had searched Brown’s Facebook page more than 150 times. He had also searched dozens of times for news about the killing and had googled “good Omaha defense attorneys.”