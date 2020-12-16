Drifter who beat Omaha man to death and stuffed him in a couch says he 'let Jesus down'

French's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jami Jacobs, noted that French, Barges, Coletta Cornett, Joel Jensen and Autumn Jones had been at Jensen's apartment that July 2019 night.

Several who were there were using meth and drinking. Barges gave French a beer and wouldn’t stop talking, Omaha Police Detective Wendi Dye has said. French told him to shut up. Then Barges made a derogatory comment toward Autumn Jones. Dye said French unloaded.

Dye said French slapped Barges and grabbed a chain with a padlock, wrapping it around his hand, and punched Barges in the head. He choked him until he passed out, she said. As blood seeped from Barges’ mouth and ears, Dye said, French halted the assault for 10 minutes. When Barges regained consciousness, she said, French stomped on Barges’ head.

“(Expletive), why won’t you just die?” French said, according to Jones' account to police.

French asked for an electrical cord to strangle Barges, Dye said.

After Barges died, he was wrapped in a rug and stuffed in a cut-up couch. His body remained there until Aug. 6 when an exterminator entered the apartment near 45th and Decatur Streets. A neighbor had called police saying the apartment had a "possible dead meat" smell.