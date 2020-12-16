Drifter who beat Omaha man to death and stuffed him in a couch says he 'let Jesus down'

Louis French Jr. admitted Wednesday that he is a raging alcoholic.
Emphasis on raging.
Over the course of a week in the summer of 2019, a drunken French brandished a hatchet as he threatened a woman, stabbed a man a few times and then capped his bender of bad behavior by beating 55-year-old Kelly Barges to death with a chain and padlock wrapped around his fist. He topped off the last beating by stomping Barges until he stopped breathing, then rolling Barges' body into a carpet and hiding it in the couch of a northeast Omaha apartment.
For that, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman sentenced French Wednesday to 64 to 82 years in prison. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, French, 37, will serve 32 years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole, he must be released in 41 years.
"This wasn't just someone who was intoxicated and high and made a mistake," Stratman said. "This was a very intensely violent and horrific way for someone to die."
Barges' sister, Lisa Schiermann, wrote to the judge that she and her brother had just reconnected and started to rebuild their relationship.
"This was a brother who was her playmate during childhood," prosecutor Ann Miller said, "and someone who was coming back into her life. She's struck by the what-ifs and what could have been, if not for Mr. French's actions."
French's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jami Jacobs, noted that French, Barges, Coletta Cornett, Joel Jensen and Autumn Jones had been at Jensen's apartment that July 2019 night.
Several who were there were using meth and drinking. Barges gave French a beer and wouldn’t stop talking, Omaha Police Detective Wendi Dye has said. French told him to shut up. Then Barges made a derogatory comment toward Autumn Jones. Dye said French unloaded.
Dye said French slapped Barges and grabbed a chain with a padlock, wrapping it around his hand, and punched Barges in the head. He choked him until he passed out, she said. As blood seeped from Barges’ mouth and ears, Dye said, French halted the assault for 10 minutes. When Barges regained consciousness, she said, French stomped on Barges’ head.
“(Expletive), why won’t you just die?” French said, according to Jones' account to police.
French asked for an electrical cord to strangle Barges, Dye said.
After Barges died, he was wrapped in a rug and stuffed in a cut-up couch. His body remained there until Aug. 6 when an exterminator entered the apartment near 45th and Decatur Streets. A neighbor had called police saying the apartment had a "possible dead meat" smell.
Jacobs said her client has sobered up and regrets his actions. French was abandoned by his mother when he was 5 and has lived an isolated existence as an adult. His father didn't enter his life until recently, she said. And French hasn't held a job since 2014, describing himself as a floater with no permanent home.
"I don't think Louis has ever really had anyone in his life that he has loved or felt close to," Jacobs said.
Through his drinking, she said, he has been "masking pain and possible mental health issues for years."
Prosecutor Ann Miller said it's clear French was the aggressor that night. The three others in the apartment are awaiting sentencing on lesser charges. Jensen, 63, who helped French conceal Barges into a couch they had hauled into the apartment, faces up to 20 years in prison. Cornett, 49, and Jones, 31, face probation or up to three years in prison.
The sordid crime shouldn't have been a surprise, Stratman noted. French has a history of violence going back to 2006, when he used a coat hanger to beat the mother of his child.
For his part, French said he's sober now — and sorry.
"I don't have nothing to say or do to undo these mistakes that I've made in my life," he said. "I let Jesus down. I just hope that these families find it in their hearts to forgive me."
