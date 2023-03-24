A 35-year-old man from Big Lake, Minnesota, is being held in Douglas County Jail after Omaha police alleged he showed aggression toward a police officer driving a cruiser and then later deliberately struck an occupied SUV with his pickup earlier this week.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, a police officer reported he was traveling south on North 72nd Street near Pinkney Street in his police cruiser when a black Chevrolet Silverado pulled up next to him. The officer alleged the driver of the Silverado sped up and slowed down repeatedly as if trying to race the officer.

The officer said he then saw the Silverado’s driver deliberately swerve into the officer’s lane of traffic, nearly striking the police cruiser. The officer reported he had to swerve to avoid a collision. The Silverado then sped away.

About three hours later, police went to a crash scene at North 65th Street and Military Avenue involving a Nissan Pathfinder SUV and the Silverado. In a report, police said a passerby told them she believed someone was hurt inside the Pathfinder. Police then saw the unconscious Pathfinder driver, his head resting in the lap of a front-seat passenger.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 37-year-old man, was also taken to the medical center in serious condition.

Police said the Silverado driver told an investigator he intentionally crashed into the Pathfinder because “he thought he knew” the vehicle’s occupants.

The Silverado driver is being held in the jail on suspicion of using his vehicle as a weapon to commit a felony, assaulting a police officer and driving under the influence.