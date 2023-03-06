A 23-year-old driver charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in the death of a South Omaha woman will stand trial and could also face additional charges.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Milagros Lopez, 23, on Feb. 16. He appeared in court Friday and was ordered held on 10% of $175,000 bail. He must pay $17,500 to be released from the Douglas County Jail.

Bringshimback, who is represented by a Douglas County public defender, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will stand trial. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to three years in prison.

Cynthia Toledo, a sister of Lopez, said Monday that the charge against Bringshimback should be more serious because her sister's death certificate says she died by homicide. Bringshimback is not known to her family, she said.

"We're not happy with the charge against (Bringshimback), but we understand from police that investigation remains open," Toledo said. "We also want to know if the other people involved will be charged, too."

Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said Monday that the investigation is continuing.

"It's certainly possible that there could be other charges in this case," she said.

Toledo said a funeral was held for Lopez, a South High School graduate, on Saturday. The family set up GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral expenses.

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, Omaha police found Lopez down in an alley behind her home at 2423 S. 23rd St. shortly after 3 a.m. She was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center where she died.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence captured a loud argument in the alley followed by a Chrysler 300 speeding south and striking Lopez. Two days later, two witnesses went to Omaha Police Headquarters and reportedly identified Bringshimback as the driver of the vehicle during separate interviews.

The witnesses, one of whom was identified as the owner of the Chrysler 300, told police that an altercation ensued after they and three other people arrived in the alley behind Lopez's residence. During the disturbance, the witnesses told police, Bringshimback entered the driver's seat of the Chrysler 300, struck Lopez and continued southbound.

A third witness told police on Feb. 28 that they were a passenger in the vehicle at the time Lopez was struck. That witness also said that Bringshimback was the driver.

Police ask anyone with information about Lopez's death to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.