The getaway driver in a 2021 drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured was sentenced Wednesday to 14 to 30 years in prison.

Brevin Fleming, 24, appeared in front of Douglas County District Court Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf Wednesday after pleading no contest to reduced charges earlier this year.

Fleming was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-degree assault. Earlier this year, he accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to two accessory charges, including accessory to first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Fleming was driving himself and an unnamed passenger around on Jan. 2, 2021, when they saw two men walk into the Transitions Barber and Beauty Shop on North 24th Street. The passenger told Fleming to pull over, and the passenger shot three times at the two men.

Both men were struck by the gunfire. Jumeez Sherman, 22, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Desmond Edwards, who was 21 at the time, survived his injuries.

Fleming's attorney, Ernest Addison, told the court Wednesday that his client has made significant personal progress while incarcerated. He participated in all available programming at the Douglas County Jail, became a peer mentor and founded a program for offenders younger than 24 to discuss the root causes of their actions.

Fleming also made a statement to the court.

"To be honest, I can't imagine the pain and anger that people feel towards me," he said. "I regret my actions and choices every day. I'll most likely be going to prison, and I accept that."

Prosecutors argued that Fleming's "significant" criminal record, particularly an armed robbery conviction from 2015, weighs in favor of the court imposing a longer sentence. They also noted that he was "not forthcoming" and refused to identify the shooter.

Sherman's father, James Bell, offered a victim impact statement to the court. He sobbed throughout much of the proceedings and struggled to finish his statement.

"You took a king from this earth," Bell said. "All this violence gotta stop, man. All this violence for nothing."

Retelsdorf was impressed with Fleming's involvement while at the county jail, and by letters from jail staff sent to the court. But she had to balance that progress against the life lost due, in part, to his actions.

"I honestly think you have done more for yourself in the past two years than anyone I've ever seen in custody for a similar crime," she said prior to handing down the sentence. "You've have done yourself good. You have grown."

Fleming faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count. Retelsdorf sentenced him to 10 to 20 years on the accessory to murder charge and four to 10 years on the accessory to firearm use, for a total of 14 to 30 years.

He will receive credit for 863 days already served in jail and will be eligible for parole after serving seven years of his sentence.

