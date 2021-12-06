Driver in fatal crash in Omaha's Blackstone District not charged — for now

The Douglas County Attorney's Office has declined to file a motor vehicle homicide charge against a driver involved in a fatal crash over the weekend in the Blackstone District, saying more investigation is needed.

Police said 20-year-old Kaitlyn Vanessen of Omaha was struck by a 2019 Mazda CX-5 driven by Omahan William Wright, 30, who was driving west on Farnam Street. Vanessen was crossing Farnam when she was hit at 38th Street just before 2 a.m.

Wright, who authorities said had a blood-alcohol content of 0.182, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the case is "difficult from a lot of standpoints."

Investigators reviewed video footage from a nearby building that clearly shows the intersection and collision. Kleine said Wright had a green light while Vanessen was walking in the intersection into a red light and "Don't Walk" signal.

Kleine said Wright was driving under the influence of alcohol, but Vanessen's actions also put her at fault. Kleine said charges could be filed against Wright later if authorities determine he was speeding or driving recklessly.