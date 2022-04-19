Driver pleads guilty to being drunk, speeding in crash that claimed a mother's life

The drunken driver who caused the death of a Candice McDowell, an Omaha mother, has pleaded guilty.

Ulises Pantoja, 24, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced at a later date.

McDowell, then 37, was driving home from work the night before Thanksgiving when the crash occurred at 144th and Harrison Streets.

A mother of four, she was the restaurant manager at Timber Creek Pizza Pub and Grill in Omaha.

Her friends and family have described her as a loving people person.

McDowell was eastbound on Harrison Street in a Mitsubishi Outlander when Pantoja sped through the intersection in a BMW coupe.

The Sarpy County Attorney's Office say witnesses described Pantoja as driving at "an extremely high rate of speed." His blood-alcohol content later tested at 0.134%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

“This (guilty plea) is a crucial step toward justice for the harms caused by Mr. Pantoja," Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl said in a statement. "Four children no longer have a mother due to his callous actions.

"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Candice McDowell for this tremendous loss. We hope this helps to bring some healing in their lives.”

Pantoja faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

