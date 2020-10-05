Drivers in Trump caravan escape without tickets, prompting criticism of Omaha police response

Caravan participants had not secured a parade permit from the city, Thomas said. Police officials have encouraged organizers of protests or parades to secure a permit so department officials can explain city ordinances or block traffic for safety, if needed.

Adam Sipple, legal director of ACLU of Nebraska, said the same city ordinance — obstructing roadways — that police cited on July 25 when they arrested Black Lives Matter protesters who marched along Farnam Street could apply to the Trump caravan.

“I know that I saw that people on motorcycles were obstructing traffic deliberately and intentionally to let the protest proceed,” Sipple said. “Obviously, that conduct would equally violate any ordinance that’s been relied upon against our folks. So we would hope that the police response would be the same.”

Thomas said the motorcyclists who blocked traffic could be cited under that ordinance.

She said the 911 callers didn't provide specific plate numbers, photos or videos that would help identify the motorists involved. But she said those who violate the law need to be held accountable.