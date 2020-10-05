Drivers in Trump caravan escape without tickets, prompting criticism of Omaha police response

Omaha police failed to locate and stop a caravan of Donald Trump supporters that barreled through the city Sunday afternoon, despite calls to 911 of reckless driving and red-light violations.
The line of at least a dozen trucks, cars and motorcycles bearing Trump campaign flags was seen on Interstates 80 and 480 about 2:30 p.m. until it headed west on Dodge Street.
A video taken at 76th and Dodge Streets by a Fox 42 journalist shows motorcyclists blocking 76th Street traffic as the westbound caravan zooms through the intersection with Dodge Street.
I just happen to come across a big #ProTrump car parade heading down Dodge street in Omaha today. Here’s a look. Motorcycles were blocking some of the side streets from entering the intersection while the cars drove by. pic.twitter.com/BpkOCVYxdv— Shirelle Moore FOX42 (@ShirelleMooreTV) October 4, 2020
Several witnesses said the vehicles in the caravan ran multiple red lights.
Douglas County dispatchers received a handful of 911 calls reporting the behavior at 72nd and Dodge Streets at 2:50 p.m., said Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas.
"Officers responded, but the vehicles involved in the illegal activity had left the area prior to officers arriving," Thomas said. "It's not anything that we allowed, it's just that when officers got to the area, the individuals were already gone.
"We would encourage the public to continue to call 911 so we can get officers in the area to address the concern," she said.
Caravan participants had not secured a parade permit from the city, Thomas said. Police officials have encouraged organizers of protests or parades to secure a permit so department officials can explain city ordinances or block traffic for safety, if needed.
Adam Sipple, legal director of ACLU of Nebraska, said the same city ordinance — obstructing roadways — that police cited on July 25 when they arrested Black Lives Matter protesters who marched along Farnam Street could apply to the Trump caravan.
“I know that I saw that people on motorcycles were obstructing traffic deliberately and intentionally to let the protest proceed,” Sipple said. “Obviously, that conduct would equally violate any ordinance that’s been relied upon against our folks. So we would hope that the police response would be the same.”
Thomas said the motorcyclists who blocked traffic could be cited under that ordinance.
She said the 911 callers didn't provide specific plate numbers, photos or videos that would help identify the motorists involved. But she said those who violate the law need to be held accountable.
"If it happens again and if officers make contact with the drivers, they can be cited for their traffic violations," she said.
A spokeswoman for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert didn’t respond to questions about the caravan.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska, said different messages shouldn’t merit different police responses.
“They have to put their personal beliefs and biases aside and provide equal treatment and fair treatment for all citizens, regardless of their political viewpoints. And that’s not been happening in Omaha, Nebraska,” Conrad said.
Thomas said people who violate ordinances will get equal treatment.
"We will enforce traffic violations regardless of who the violators are," she said. "I know this was to a specific political party or supporting a political person. But we don't pick and choose how we enforce the law."
