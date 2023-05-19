Search warrants executed on Thursday resulted in law enforcement seizing firearms, drugs and more than $70,000 from five houses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

The Bellevue Police Department, along with members of the Omaha FBI Drug Take Force, executed the search warrants at 7 a.m.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized the cash, 11 firearms, more than 200 pounds of marijuana, over one pound of cocaine and thousands of THC vape cartridges, edibles and wax. The officers also seized psychedelic mushrooms.

A press release from Bellevue police said two adult men have been arrested on various drugs and weapons offenses. More arrests are expected to occur.

