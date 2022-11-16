Drunken driver sentenced to 8 years for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha

Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job couriering blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family.

Retired after three decades of working at Farmland Foods meatpacking plant in Crete, Flaherty prided himself on being the bedrock, and bill-payer, for his second wife, who suffered from post-polio syndrome, and his adult daughter, who has cerebral palsy. He even had chipped in for the care of his first wife’s aging parents.

Then about 4 p.m. Jan. 8, his 2022 Hyundai Elantra got a flat as he drove on Interstate 80. He pulled off to the north shoulder of the westbound lanes near 60th Street, to wait for a tow service to come change his tire. And he pulled out a book, most likely the latest science fiction paperback in his collection, his daughter Susan Flaherty said.

He never got to finish it. A drunken driver weaving through traffic at 80 mph slammed into Flaherty’s car from behind, vaulting it onto its top and killing Flaherty.

For that, Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey sentenced Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado, 21, Wednesday to 12 to 16 years in prison on a charge of felony motor-vehicle homicide. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve eight years in prison. Dimayuga-Alvarado — who entered the U.S. illegally with his parents when he was 16 — is expected to be deported to Mexico after he serves his sentence.

Wednesday’s hearing had both Susan Flaherty and Dimayuga-Alvarado in tears.

Dimayuga-Alvarado swiveled in his chair as his attorney, Mickey Meckna, recounted his regret over his actions that Saturday in January. Dimayuga-Alvarado, who had no record, had worked a construction shift that day and met a friend at a restaurant that afternoon. Meckna said Dimayuga-Alvarado acknowledged having at least one drink while he ate. Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said it was definitely more than one. Dimayuga-Alvarado’s blood alcohol content registered .13% after the crash. The legal limit for driving is .08%.

Dimayuga-Alvarado wept quietly as his attorney read a letter the 21-year-old wrote to Flaherty’s family. “I’m not a bad human being,” he wrote. “I did make a mistake that has forever impacted you.” He wrote about not being able to “hug, see or be with” his 2-year-old son, Liam.

“I wish more than anything that I could change the past and never have this happen to any of us,” he wrote. “Each night, I pray to the victim and to God for forgiveness for the mistake I made that day. Every night I cried and asked myself why it was not me who left this world instead.”

Lindberg described Flaherty as a “hard-working, pretty amazing, pretty selfless guy.”

Susan Flaherty called her dad the scout leader of their extended family. A voracious reader, Dad had only one compromise on bed time: The kids could stay up a half-hour later, as long as they spent that time reading, Susan Flaherty said.

Reading was something Tim Flaherty fell in love with in a hardscrabble childhood in Bangor, Maine. The second oldest of 15 children, Flaherty had parents who struggled to make ends meet. Days after he graduated from high school at age 17, Flaherty entered the U.S. Air Force, which took him to Turkey and Germany and, eventually, to his adopted homeland of Nebraska.

Even after he and his first wife divorced, they remained friends, raising their son and two daughters together, Susan Flaherty said. Daughter Kate has cerebral palsy. Susan said she didn’t fully realize how much her dad did for Kate until his death; the family now has had to bring in nursing help part of the week, she said.

Tim Flaherty had no interest in sitting idly through his retirement years. He already had taken his five grandkids — any of them who wanted to go, at least — to Mount Rushmore to hike and swim and get whatever they wanted at the gift shop. He and Susan and a grandchild had planned to take a 10-week road trip through the continental U.S. over this past summer. In addition to typical tourist sites, Susan said she and her dad were mapping out “silly things” they should go see, like the biggest ball of yarn in the U.S.

He also had started taking online classes at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. His goal: To become a U.S. history teacher. His daughter joked with him that he would be the first student teacher to be 90 years old.

“He was like, ‘Well, why not?’ “ Susan said, laughing through her tears. “All the things he never got to do as a child he made sure we got to do those things, and I think in a way, he lived vicariously through us. He really was the person that kept our family together.”