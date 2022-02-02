Drunken driver who hit Blackstone pedestrian won't be charged with motor vehicle homicide

An airbag sensor on Wright's 2019 Mazda CX-5 showed that Wright was driving 50 mph in the 30 mph zone. Wright has no criminal record.

"It's a very sad situation," Kleine said. "You have two people who are probably equally to blame.

"With her crossing against the red light," he said, "we can't show that the proximate cause was him being drunk."

The area near 38th and Farnam Streets where Van Essen was struck is a popular spot for bars. It has had its share of pedestrian issues, including one crash in which a woman suffered severe injuries. Just a few feet beyond the intersection is a sign alerting motorists to pedestrians, with two orange flags attached to it. On the pavement of Farnam Street are large reflective letters with the words "SLOW" spelled out.

Kleine said he was bothered by Wright's speed. But he also couldn't conclude that Wright's speeding caused the crash rather than the pedestrian crossing against the light.