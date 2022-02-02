Drunken driver who hit Blackstone pedestrian won't be charged with motor vehicle homicide

An Omaha man was drunk and driving 20 mph over the speed limit when his SUV hit and fatally injured a pedestrian in Omaha's Blackstone district on Dec. 4.
The pedestrian, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Van Essen of Omaha, was crossing a street against a don't-walk signal and a red light. She also was intoxicated.
Weighing those facts, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that he could not conclude that William Wright's drunkenness was the proximate cause of Van Essen's death, any more than her crossing the street against the red light was. In turn, Kleine has declined to charge Wright with motor vehicle homicide.
The 30-year-old Wright likely will face a drunken driving charge and citations associated with other traffic offenses he is accused of committing that night. The Omaha city prosecutor will make that determination, Kleine said.
Kleine said he would have had to prove to jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that the crash happened primarily because Wright was drunk. But Van Essen's crossing against the traffic light weighed against that, Kleine said.
Wright's blood alcohol content was 0.182, which is more than twice the legal limit. Kleine wouldn't provide Van Essen's BAC but said it also was more than twice the legal limit for driving.
An airbag sensor on Wright's 2019 Mazda CX-5 showed that Wright was driving 50 mph in the 30 mph zone. Wright has no criminal record.
"It's a very sad situation," Kleine said. "You have two people who are probably equally to blame.
"With her crossing against the red light," he said, "we can't show that the proximate cause was him being drunk."
The area near 38th and Farnam Streets where Van Essen was struck is a popular spot for bars. It has had its share of pedestrian issues, including one crash in which a woman suffered severe injuries. Just a few feet beyond the intersection is a sign alerting motorists to pedestrians, with two orange flags attached to it. On the pavement of Farnam Street are large reflective letters with the words "SLOW" spelled out.
Kleine said he was bothered by Wright's speed. But he also couldn't conclude that Wright's speeding caused the crash rather than the pedestrian crossing against the light.
Kleine noted that he has filed motor vehicle homicide charges in excessive-speeding cases, including a November crash in which a driver was traveling 97 mph and caused a crash that killed a 78-year-old retired Millard Public Schools teacher. That case was different, he said, in that the 78-year-old woman who died had simply been stopped at an intersection.
Surveillance video from a business near 38th and Farnam shows the crash and the events that led up to it, Kleine said. Wright's headlights were on and he stopped immediately after hitting Van Essen.
Van Essen, described by friends as beautiful, outgoing and full of life, was a graduate of Millard West High School and had been studying cosmetology at Capitol Beauty School.
"It's always difficult when there's a tragic loss of life," Kleine said. "But it's not a situation where we just file (a charge) to file something. We weigh all the factors."
