Eight-hour standoff in Council Bluffs ends when man is shot

COUNCIL BLUFFS — A man who had a warrant for his arrest out of Sarpy County suffered a gunshot wound Friday night after an an eight-hour standoff with Council Bluffs police officers and deputy U.S. marshals.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in an excavator with a demolition crew hired to remove the remains of the old St. Patrick's Church on the corner of Baughn Street and East Kanesville Boulevard, police said.

Just before noon, law enforcement officers tried to serve the warrant for first-degree sexual assault as the man worked at the site. The man, who reportedly had a firearm, refused to go with officers and barricaded himself in the excavator.

During the standoff, the man's boss and law enforcement negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender.

Just before 7:40 p.m., a gun was fired, and the man was wounded. Officers removed him from the excavator, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center injuries thought to be life-threatening.

A section of East Kanesville was closed from South First Street to Frank Street for most of Friday. It was reopened by 8:30 p.m.