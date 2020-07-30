Elkhorn man to spend rest of his life in prison for 'nauseating' sex crimes against children

The child pornography photos found on Joseph J. Mark’s computer and phone numbered at least 367. The number of videos ticked up past 127.
The sex acts that led to those photos and videos were too many to count.
The sentence was a little more precise: Mark, 45, of the Elkhorn area, will spend the next 52 to 67 years in prison.
Douglas County District Judge James Masteller ensured that by sentencing Mark to 80 to 110 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to several charges in connection with the repeated sexual assaults of three children, ages 11, 13 and 15. With mandatory minimum terms for preying on children, Mark must serve 52 years before he is eligible for parole.
Mark subjected the children to repeated rapes and made them perform sex acts on each other. He videotaped the acts — and preserved the videos on his phone and computer.
“It’s horrific when you harm children in this manner,” said Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle. “And he took it up a notch and videotaped it, revictimizing them for his pleasure down the road.
“It’s nauseating. And that’s an understatement.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Omaha police received the case in August 2019 when the 15-year-old girl alleged that she was victimized by Mark. Searches of his phone and computer turned up the graphic and grotesque videos.
One of the victims wrote to Judge Masteller that Mark “is a monster” and her interactions with him were a “nightmare.”
“Somebody had to put a stop to the controlling monster he is,” she said in the statement, read by Masteller.
At the hearing, Masteller said the lengthy prison sentence reflected “the seriousness of the crimes (Mark) has committed and the harm he has done, and the danger he would pose to others if not incarcerated.”
Beadle said the juveniles have a long road to recovery. And she’s hopeful having the court process over helps their healing.
“The number of years can never really capture the torment and the abuse and the horrors he caused,” she said. “It just makes it certain that he can’t hurt any other children.”
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.