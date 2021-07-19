Elkhorn South band director booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse

Elkhorn South High School's band director, who had been placed on administrative leave in the midst of an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship, has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of child abuse.

The arrest warrant doesn't say exactly what Michelle Bluford, 55, is alleged to have done. But it provides a general description of Class 3A felony abuse.

According to the warrant, from about June 26, 2017, to about June 26, 2019, Bluford is alleged to have caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a position of physical or mental harm.

Late last month, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between an Elkhorn South staff member and a former student.

At that time, the district placed band teachers at Elkhorn South on administrative leave and suspended all summer band activities.

Bluford was admitted to the Douglas County Jail on Monday evening. She could not be reached for comment.

The Elkhorn Public Schools issued a brief statement: