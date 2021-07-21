Elkhorn South band director charged with child abuse in case involving former student

Elkhorn South High School's band director is accused of grooming a former female student for two years, forcing her to download an app so her movements could be tracked, rocking the girl as if she were breastfeeding her and touching the girl inappropriately.

Michelle Bluford, 55, who has been with Elkhorn Public Schools for more than 20 years, was charged Wednesday with one count of intentional child abuse. She was ordered held on $75,000 bail. She can be released if she posts 10% of that amount, or $7,500.

Prosecutor Faith Kjelstrup on Wednesday detailed what she said Bluford did to the former student — behavior she said occurred between June 2017 and June 2019, when the teen graduated.

Bluford, Kjelstrup said, had told the student that her family didn't care for her and made other statements that led the student to become alienated from her friends and family.

The two began texting, Kjelstrup said, and Bluford told the girl that she missed her and couldn't wait for her to hurry back to school.

At one point, Kjelstrup said, Bluford made the girl sign up for an app that would allow Bluford to track the girl's location. Bluford also required the girl to hug her at the beginning and end of each school day, the prosecutor said.