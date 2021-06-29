 Skip to main content
Elkhorn South band teachers on administrative leave; one person under investigation
Band teachers at Elkhorn South High School are on administrative leave, and all summer band activities have been suspended. 

The leaves and suspensions were announced in a statement from the district to band families. 

A spokesperson for the Elkhorn Public Schools did not provide additional details on the situation Tuesday night. 

The statement shared with families also noted that: "As a personnel matter, and pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating one person affiliated with Elkhorn South High School, said Capt. Wayne Hudson. 

Hudson was unable to share additional details on the situation and said that the investigation is ongoing. 

jwade@owh.com

