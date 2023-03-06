A Catholic Charities employee has sued the Omaha nonprofit, alleging leaders intentionally caused her to fear for her life by staging an active shooter drill without telling her and others it was fake.

Employees panicked on May 19 when they heard gunshots and saw a masked man brandishing a semiautomatic handgun at the organization’s office at 9223 Bedford Ave. At least one person lay on the ground smeared with fake blood as others ran for safety.

Executives were aware the scenario was only training but continued to play along, an Omaha police officer has said, while subordinates had no knowledge that the terrifying shooting was not real. Local authorities also were not told about the drill.

The lawsuit alleges that Denise Bartels, the executive director of Catholic Charities of Omaha, first said nothing to assuage employee Sandra Lopez’s fears and then directly told her: “It is a shooting.”

Lopez, a bilingual loan officer who still works at the organization, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and still gets treatment for a back injury from jumping off a retaining wall while fleeing the gunman.

“She has and continues to suffer debilitating fear, depression, unwanted and intrusive memories of that day and other symptoms,” according to the lawsuit.

Bartels declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit.

“We continue to take all matters surrounding the training seriously,” she said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to us than our staff, volunteers, and members of the community we serve.”

The World-Herald first reported that the pretend gunman, John Channels, was arrested on five charges of terroristic threats and one count of weapon use in connection with acting out the shooting and firing blanks.

Channels, then 27, was hired by Catholic Charities staff for $2,500 to plan the training. The nonprofit has said Channels insisted that leadership not tell employees it was a drill in order to make it as “lifelike” as possible. Channels, now 28, denied that through his attorney and said the organization wanted it to be realistic.

The allegations in Lopez’s lawsuit closely follow her recollection of that day to Omaha Police Detective Derek Mois when she was interviewed by him a few weeks later.

According to the lawsuit:

Lopez arrived at the office May 19 about 8 a.m. and spoke with her supervisor half an hour later about work-related business. The supervisor did not mention there would be a drill that day.

About 9:30 a.m., Lopez heard three bangs on her door and saw Dave Vankat, the chief community engagement officer for Catholic Charities, knock on her window and yell “Out! Out!”

Lopez saw Bartels, “appearing to be terrified,” run toward an exit. Lopez asked what was happening, but neither Bartels nor Vankat responded.

Lopez, now feeling panicked, followed and reached a vestibule door with Bartels and another employee. Lopez again asked, “What happened?” and Bartels said, “It is a shooting.”

Lopez then heard three gunshots. Omaha police later recovered 9mm blank casings at the scene but didn’t take Channels’ firearm when they arrived as they said there was not enough probable cause to arrest him that day.

Outside the building, Lopez saw “a woman she recognized as a fellow employee” on the ground with her eyes closed and what looked like blood on her hand. She appeared to be injured or dead.

Lopez stopped running as she was torn whether to aid the hurt employee, who she didn’t know was an actor. But then she saw Bartels and the other employee continue running across the street, so she also fled.

Instead of directly following Bartels, Lopez took another path because she believed her bright pink shirt would attract attention, “make her a prime target” and “would expose her for a longer period of time to gunshots and death,” the lawsuit said.

Lopez jumped from a retaining wall and landed near a dumpster, pausing to hide, then ran toward a shopping plaza and found refuge at a nearby Scooter’s coffee shop.

Her son arrived in a vehicle to pick her up and called her supervisor to share that Lopez was safe but terrified. The supervisor told the son that the shooting was “play acting and a safety drill.”

Lopez’s son, incredulous, asked why they didn’t tell his mother that it was staged.

The supervisor replied, “We wanted to see how people reacted,” according to the lawsuit.

“Denise Bartels, (the supervisor) and Dave Vankat all knew this in advance and acted out their parts to terrify Plaintiff Sandra Lopez and other employees not given a warning of the planned ‘drill,’” the lawsuit alleges.

No other lawsuits against Catholic Charities have been filed in Douglas County. At least three other employees told Detective Mois that they were unaware of the realistic shooting drill.

Tom White, Lopez’s attorney, argued that Lopez’s situation is exempt from Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court and instead filed the lawsuit in Douglas County District Court.

Catholic Charities’ attorney Heather Veik has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the matter belongs in workers’ compensation court. Veik declined to comment on the lawsuit but plans to file a written argument ahead of a March 14 hearing.

White said that while the training occurred at the workplace, he is alleging that Catholic Charities intentionally assaulted Lopez and intended her to be emotionally distressed — a narrow, unique scenario that White said could change implications of workers’ rights in Nebraska.

He pointed to a 2013 Nebraska Supreme Court decision that ruled the estate of an 18-year-old worker who fatally suffocated in a grain bin couldn’t sue his western Nebraska grain elevator employer and had to settle the matter in workers’ compensation court.

In that case, the company was willfully negligent in ordering a worker to go into a grain bin without the protection of several safety measures, but the company did not intend for the worker to die. White believes the high court’s ruling did not determine the civil liabilities of an employer whose actions intended to cause harm.

White argued that in holding an active shooter and not telling certain employees in order to see how they’d react, Catholic Charities intentionally wanted to cause workers harm.

“There’s a difference between intentionally doing something wrong and intentionally intending the harm that results from it,” White said. “If an employer can intend to harm you and then they’re protected by the limits of workers’ comp ... think about it. You can go to work and your employer can intend to harm you and pretty much escape from civil liability because depending on the nature of the harm, it’s limited by workers’ comp.”

White said the scenario that Catholic Charities subjected Lopez to is different from the grain bin incident. He wants a jury to look at the matter and said workers’ compensation court is a better avenue for physical injuries, not the mental and emotional pain that Lopez suffered.

“Did they intend to create fear in her mind that she could be shot? The answer we would say is absolutely they did,” White said. “We do so allege that they specifically intended to terrorize Ms. Lopez.”