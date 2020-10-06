Erica Jenkins loses appeal of prison assault conviction

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed Erica Jenkins' conviction for beating up her cousin with a padlock while the two of them were in prison together.

Jenkins, who had been sentenced to life in prison for her role in one of four murders committed by her brother, Nikko Jenkins, was convicted of assault by a confined person with a deadly weapon in the assault.

The assault occurred in 2016 at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York after prison officials placed Jenkins in the same cell as her cousin, Christine Bordeaux, who had testified against Jenkins in the murder case.

Jenkins used her fists and a combination lock placed in a sock to injure her cousin after Bordeaux refused to recant her trial testimony, according to a state investigator.

Jason Bergevin, a special prosecutor with the Nebraska Attorney General's office, said the cousins were put in the same cell because of construction at the prison.

A York County district judge added 20 to 40 years to her sentence for the assault.