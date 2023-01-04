Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents.

Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.

Scott, 47, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors filed those charges after initially charging Scott with kidnapping and being an accessory to a felony in connection with the Nov. 19 disappearance and death of Allen, who was 43.

Scott is being held without bail.

Allen and a man had gone on a date that night to The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets. Later, according to an affidavit, she told a friend that the date had gone fine and there were no problems.

During the date, Allen told the friend, Scott texted and called her so much that she planned to turn off her phone.

The date ended about 11:30 p.m., when the man walked Allen to her car and she left. Around midnight, the man texted her to say he had arrived home. Allen texted back about five minutes later, thanking him for the drinks and the food. The man tried to contact Allen at 12:55 a.m. but got no response, the affidavit said.

Allen was reported missing by her son and ex-husband about 6:15 p.m. the next day, Nov. 20, after Allen didn't respond to a client she was scheduled to work for as an in-home caregiver. Her family also had not heard from her.

Allen had been driving her son's 2010 Ford Fusion because her car was in the shop. The Fusion was found in the garage of her home near 168th and Blondo Streets with the liner in the trunk missing.

Allen's cellphone last was linked to a cell tower near 156th Street and West Maple Road about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 20, but then was shut off, deputies learned.

Investigators called Scott. He sent them photos of text messages with Allen as late as 11:35 p.m. Nov. 19. He said he was in Topeka, Kansas, when Allen disappeared. He also said he was frustrated with Allen and suspected she was "on a date with someone," according to the affidavit.

Detectives later found that data from Scott's cellphone placed him in Omaha that night — at the Good Life Bar. The data showed he left there around 10:30 p.m. and headed toward Allen's home.

Scott told deputies he was dating Allen and that they were celebrating their first anniversary. Friends, however, told investigators that the two had broken up and Scott previously had shown up where Allen was a couple of times — unannounced, the affidavit said.

Deputies went to Topeka to set up an in-person interview with Scott. While they were briefing Topeka Police Department officers, Topeka's 911 center got a call from someone who said Scott had told them he had killed his girlfriend.

Investigators determined that about 3 p.m. Nov. 21, Scott contacted a former platoon mate from their time in the U.S. military and told him he had argued with Allen and said they were throwing objects. Scott then told the man that he slammed something against the wall during their argument and then "made a comment about Cari being dead," according to the affidavit.

The man called a friend, a sheriff's deputy in a Texas county, and then added the deputy to the call when Scott called back. The deputy was the person who called Topeka 911, according to the affidavit.

Scott told the military friend that he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico. Flight records showed Scott flew from Houston to Cancun around noon Nov. 21, and his 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was at the Kansas City International Airport.

Investigators searched the SUV and found a Sig Sauer P320 9 mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with bullets in a handgun case in the spare tire compartment.

Scott was taken into custody in Belize on Dec. 6 on the kidnapping charge.

According to surveillance video, Scott's vehicle was at The Good Life Bar the evening of Nov. 19 and then in Allen's neighborhood about 10:30 p.m. that night. Allen didn't return home until about 11:30 p.m. Allen's car then was seen leaving her home at 2:48 a.m. toward the spot where Scott's SUV was parked, then returned to Allen's home at 3:04 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, a person matching Scott's description was shown on video surveillance running from Allen's home toward Scott's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found that GPS data on Scott's SUV showed that the vehicle was driven to an abandoned farm property south of Topeka and stayed there for 90 minutes on Nov. 20.

On Dec. 21, authorities found Allen's body on the farm property. According to the affidavit, it was buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in black trash bags.