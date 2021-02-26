Ex-coach charged with rape at Omaha North had history of 'creepy' behavior

This week, Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon overruled a county judge who had declined to set bail for Powell and set his bail at $150,000. On Thursday, Powell posted the 10% required to be released and is no longer in custody. He is required to wear a GPS monitor, remain in Douglas County and have no contact with the girl in the assault case or any minor except his own children.

Attempts to reach Powell were unsuccessful, and his attorney Mark Foxall didn’t return phone calls seeking comment.

Rumors of Powell's behavior preceded him, and North students warned others about his too-friendly advances. There even were whispers among students about the girl who authorities say was sexually assaulted in the closet.

Six people contacted for this article agreed to speak on the condition they not be named. Some said they feared retribution because they still had ties to OPS. Others wondered what more they could have or should have done even as they pointed out red flags.

"This guy has been so bad for so long, it's almost unprecedented," the former OPS coach said. "There's a little ... it's guilt."

The former coach said that even though he expressed his concerns to his superiors, "Did I make it seem like I was being too sarcastic? Was I not serious enough?"