Ex-coach charged with rape at Omaha North had history of 'creepy' behavior

At a junior varsity girls basketball game at Benson High School in February 2015, Ronald Powell spotted a player he had sought to train four years before.
Powell, then 46 and an assistant coach at North High School, approached the teen, who was watching the game.
He leaned in and, according to the girl's mother, whispered in the girl's ear: "Hey, it's Valentine's Day, I want to take you out. I want to take you to Buffalo Wild Wings."
Reports of that incident and other disturbing encounters surfaced this month after Powell, now 52, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with alleged rapes in October and November 2015.
Authorities said the assaults occurred in a closet at North High School and involved a 15-year-old student. At the time, Powell was employed as a security guard at the school.
But many say Powell, who has coached at three Omaha high schools in recent years, was known at North and in the basketball world for his "creepy" and inappropriate behavior — hugging female students, asking for their numbers, sending handwritten notes and calling them "baby doll." Yet he was able to continue to work alongside teens and get hired as a coach.
When news of Powell's arrest went public this month, dozens of people commented online about his behavior at North that they said crossed the line. Several young women who said they had attended North said Powell tried to get their phone numbers, took photos with them, touched them or whispered crude, sexual statements.
"It was just classic creeper, groomer stuff," one former Omaha Public Schools coach said.
Powell was fired from North in August 2016 for "repeated violations of district policy," a court affidavit said, after working there as a coach or a security guard for about a year and a half. After he was terminated, he coached girls basketball for two seasons at Gross Catholic High School and coached for two weeks at Bryan High School.
Even before he was fired from North, concerns about Powell's conduct at the school were shared with basketball and school officials, including then-girls head coach Troy Langabee and then-Principal Gene Haynes. Langabee and Haynes declined to comment for this article, either citing district policy or saying it was a personnel issue.
And school background checks on Powell may have failed to show a 2012 felony strangulation arrest and charge that prosecutors eventually dropped because the alleged victim later refused to testify against him. OPS officials declined to say whether they were aware of the strangulation charge. Gross' president said she first learned of the charge Thursday when a reporter told her about it.
This week, Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon overruled a county judge who had declined to set bail for Powell and set his bail at $150,000. On Thursday, Powell posted the 10% required to be released and is no longer in custody. He is required to wear a GPS monitor, remain in Douglas County and have no contact with the girl in the assault case or any minor except his own children.
Attempts to reach Powell were unsuccessful, and his attorney Mark Foxall didn’t return phone calls seeking comment.
Rumors of Powell's behavior preceded him, and North students warned others about his too-friendly advances. There even were whispers among students about the girl who authorities say was sexually assaulted in the closet.
Six people contacted for this article agreed to speak on the condition they not be named. Some said they feared retribution because they still had ties to OPS. Others wondered what more they could have or should have done even as they pointed out red flags.
"This guy has been so bad for so long, it's almost unprecedented," the former OPS coach said. "There's a little ... it's guilt."
The former coach said that even though he expressed his concerns to his superiors, "Did I make it seem like I was being too sarcastic? Was I not serious enough?"
Powell's questionable behavior began at least as early as fall 2011, according to the mother of the former Benson student. After a basketball game, he approached the mom and her then-freshman daughter, explaining that he did personal training sessions and wanted to help the player. They exchanged phone numbers, but the mother never contacted Powell and didn't hear back from him, either. She said she wasn't planning on allowing any practice sessions with Powell unless she was also present.
Then, the mother recalled, "CP," as Powell was known, began repeatedly texting the teen, asking how she was and why she wasn't responding to him. The mother said she was shocked when she found out about the texts and texted Powell herself, saying all communications needed to go through her.
"We were pretty new to the basketball world — we had no clue," she said. "I think about all the 'what ifs' and what could have happened."
Four years later, she said, Powell whispered his desire to take the player out for Valentine's Day.
The girl, a senior at Benson, didn't tell her mother until after they left the game.
"She knew I would have made a scene," the mother said. "And I would have made a scene. It would have been a big problem."
Despite blocking him on her phone, the player continued to get messages from Powell from a different phone number, the mother said.
The mother said Powell approached her at a volleyball game at North in September 2015, saying he wanted to apologize.
"I put my hand up, and I said, 'Get the F away from me,' " she said.
Powell had been working as a security guard at North at the time — he was hired full time on March 16, 2015, after a part-time gig coaching girls basketball for North during the 2014-15 season.
OPS officials said Powell completed the required screening before he was hired, including a background check and employment verification.
But it's unclear whether the background check alerted officials about an incident from October 2012, when Omaha police arrested Powell on suspicion of domestic violence strangulation — a felony. Officers had gone to Powell's home near 40th and Frederick Streets about 9:30 p.m. one day after a child called 911 and said, "My daddy is choking my mom," according to a police report. Officers heard a man yelling and a woman crying from an upstairs room. The officers noted marks on the woman's neck.
Powell was booked into jail on the strangulation charge. A Douglas County prosecutor dismissed the charge on March 20, 2013, because the alleged victim "refuses to cooperate with the State" and, without her, a conviction wouldn't be possible, according to court documents.
Less than two years later, Powell secured the assistant coaching job at North, which led to the full-time position as a security guard.
Teachers told the former coach that Powell would fold up handwritten notes and put them in students' backpacks.
"I can't believe this guy is coaching," the former coach said in an interview, recalling how he felt at the time.
A current OPS coach said men must always be professional, especially when coaching girls' teams.
"When you coach and you work with girls, they talk, 'Oh, he's inappropriate,' " referring to Powell. "It was like the rumor mill: 'Oh, he's weird.' Turns out they were right.
"You'd hear it from players, from the boys in the school, everything," the coach said.
Security guards were known for their power to give late-to-class passes, students said, so teens were friendly with them. But it became clear that Powell gave attention to only the girls, and they noticed his unwelcome advances.
Two young women who were students at North at the time said they remembered Powell calling female students such names as "Baby," "Baby doll" or "Sweetheart." Another said Powell would hug her and her female friend. Still another said she recalled her friends telling her that Powell was "weird" but that he would write late passes for students.
That student said one day, when she was 15, Powell stopped her and told her that he had heard her name over his walkie-talkie and said she needed to go to the security office. She said he continued to talk to her — wondering whether she played basketball and asking for her phone number before holding up his phone and saying, "Let me get a picture."
The young woman said she declined all Powell's requests and said she didn't have a phone. When she went to the security office, she was told that they hadn't called her name.
"They had no clue," she said. "I just want to provide info so other girls can speak up and know the warning signs when a grown man is manipulating them into not OK things."
Another former North High student said she was returning to the school from a leadership group meeting, so she was more dressed up than usual — wearing a pencil skirt, tank top and blazer jacket. She said that as she passed Powell going up the stairs, he grabbed her butt. She said she kicked him, and he went away.
"He kind of smiled at me, as if it was funny," said the woman, now 20. "I never spoke on it. I'm pretty sure he got the message that I'm not weak-minded and I know my own rights to my body."
The woman said she remembered instances in the hallways when Powell would hug some girls and grab others by the hips to "move them aside." Two fellow students told her of their own interactions with Powell, one when he made a crude sexual remark and the other when he groped her.
"I feel like a lot of people at North High had known," the woman said. "It was very noticeable. Teachers could see. It was happening for a while, and I feel like people were ignoring it. Ignoring it made it worse and enabled him."
Rumors spread about what happened between Powell and a girl in the closet, she said.
"People were treating it as a rumor: 'She's probably lying,' " the former North student said others contended. "No, when people talk like that, that needs to not be overlooked."
In December 2020, detectives found a flag in the closet that the accuser said Powell had spread out on the floor. A DNA lab technician later said that neither the woman nor Powell could be excluded from the tissue sample and that a single sperm sample found was 148 septillion times more likely to belong to Powell than another, unrelated person, according to a court affidavit.
Powell was fired Aug. 3, 2016, after taking a photo with students and giving his cellphone number to two female students. OPS human resources staff said it was "the culmination of repeated violations of district policy and expectations for security officers in OPS." Powell would also, according to an affidavit, "counsel students who were having personal problems."
It's unclear whether Powell coached basketball at a metro area high school during the 2016-17 season. But for the following two seasons, he worked as an assistant girls basketball coach at Gross under head coach RJ Kammandel, Gross President Dorothy Ostrowski said.
Ostrowski said that soon after hearing news of Powell's recent arrest, school officials contacted Omaha police and told parents and students who were in the basketball program during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons to contact law enforcement if they had any more information. As of a week later, she said, she hadn't heard from anyone about potential misconduct.
"We are unaware of any inappropriate activities related to him as coach," Ostrowski said, adding that he wasn't in the building except for practices and games.
Gross allows varsity coaches to bring in assistants of their choice as long as they pass vetting. Kammandel, who worked as an assistant girls basketball coach at North for at least the 2013-14 season under then-head coach Langabee, declined to comment for this article.
Despite Powell's completion of safe-environment training and a background check required by the Archdiocese of Omaha, Ostrowski said she was unaware of the dropped strangulation charge against Powell or of why Powell was fired from North. She said school officials are "having conversations" that could result in changes to policies.
"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," she said.
Powell stopped coaching at Gross because Kammandel was no longer serving as the varsity coach after the 2018-19 season, Ostrowski said.
Powell then went to work as a volunteer assistant girls basketball coach at Bryan for the 2019-20 season. He coached there for 17 days, ending Jan. 8, 2020. Omaha police said they told Bryan staff about the developing case against Powell — the girl had first spoken to detectives about the allegations in October 2019 — and he was let go.
Bridget Blevins, an OPS spokeswoman, said volunteer coaches are screened with a background check and a "review of prior employment status to determine if the individual is eligible to return to the district."
"In this instance, the employment verification step was not completed, which was addressed by the district in January 2020," she said in a statement.
OPS officials refused to answer a dozen additional questions for this article, including whether they knew about Powell's arrest record before he was hired at North; who had allowed Powell to volunteer at Bryan; the specific screening process for volunteer coaches; and at what point and to what extent North administrators were aware of Powell's inappropriate behavior while he worked there.
"We've responded to everything that we can share at this time," Blevins said.
Powell also provided care for people with disabilities through Mosaic.
Nic Batterton, the executive director at Mosaic in Omaha, said in an email that Powell no longer holds a contract with the organization "due to not meeting the terms of their contract." He said state and federal background checks are conducted on every employee and contractor before they are hired and every year afterward.
Powell had also been taking classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies, according to college records.
Stacy Do, a North graduate and current UNO student, said that Powell gave her hugs at North but that she didn't feel like he did anything inappropriate with her.
"I eventually noticed that he would only be friendly with females," Do said. "I could tell something was off with him. A lot of girls did, too."
The two crossed paths one day at UNO. Do said Powell gave her a hug and asked for her phone number so they could get lunch and catch up. She said she put his phone number in her cellphone because she didn't want him to have hers.
"I ended up just deleting his contact because I was uncomfortable with the way he was talking to me," Do said. "It's like he saw me as a student who is over 18 now and wanted something."
The North student who said Powell grabbed her butt said she felt compelled to share what happened to her because she had read about the alleged sexual assaults in the school closet.
"I was very emotional — not for myself, just for this girl that had endured this pain," she said. "I'm glad that someone finally got the courage to speak up because it gave me the courage to as well."
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH