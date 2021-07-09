Ex-Dodge County sheriff's deputy set to be sentenced in $11M fraud is found dead

A former Dodge County sheriff's deputy responsible for one of the largest individual embezzlements in Nebraska history was found dead Thursday, a day before he was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

Craig Harbaugh, 50, was found by officers Thursday afternoon in his Fremont apartment, Fremont Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski said.

"No foul play is suspected at this time," she said.

An autopsy was being performed Friday to determine the cause of death.

Sopinski declined to detail the nature of Harbaugh's death.

Sopinski said Fremont police officers went to Harbaugh's apartment near West 23rd Street and Somers Avenue after 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Officers found Harbaugh dead, she said, and no one else was in the apartment.

Harbaugh was charged in 2019 with fraud in a scheme that cost his victims nearly $11 million.