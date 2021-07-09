 Skip to main content
Ex-Dodge County sheriff's deputy set to be sentenced in $11M fraud is found dead
A former Dodge County sheriff's deputy responsible for one of the largest individual embezzlements in Nebraska history was found dead Thursday, a day before he was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

Craig Harbaugh

Craig Harbaugh, 50, was found by officers Thursday afternoon in his Fremont apartment, Fremont Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski said.

"No foul play is suspected at this time," she said. 

An autopsy was being performed Friday to determine the cause of death.

Sopinski declined to detail the nature of Harbaugh's death. 

Sopinski said Fremont police officers went to Harbaugh's apartment near West 23rd Street and Somers Avenue after 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check. 

Officers found Harbaugh dead, she said, and no one else was in the apartment. 

Harbaugh was charged in 2019 with fraud in a scheme that cost his victims nearly $11 million.

Between October 2014 and October 2019, Harbaugh used his Fremont weapons business, Tactical Solutions Gear, to target potential investors. He would meet investors and bank officials and convince them to invest their life savings or lend him millions.

Harbaugh pleaded guilty in February at Omaha’s federal courthouse to one count of wire fraud. In return for his plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska dropped 12 other charges against him.

The plea bargain meant that Harbaugh faced up to 20 years in prison at his scheduled Friday afternoon sentencing. His attorney said at the time of his plea, however, that sentencing guidelines should result in Harbaugh receiving a seven-year term.

A message to Harbaugh's federal public defender was not immediately returned Friday morning.

Acting Nebraska U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Friday that prosecutors were notifying victims not to come to the courthouse. 

Another local case involving hundreds of thousands of misappropriated dollars ended before court proceedings had concluded because the person involved died.

Jerome P. “Joe” Bonnett Jr., a longtime investment adviser in Omaha, killed himself in 2016. Bonnett was accused by state regulators of misappropriating more than $1.35 million of client funds. He had been charged with first-degree forgery and insurance fraud, both felonies.

The people who suffered losses in the scam had been named as beneficiaries on Bonnett's life insurance policy — meaning they were set to get paid out in the event of his death. The policies paid out a combined $7 million, so investors who were bilked were more than paid back.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

