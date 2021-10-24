Ex-Waterloo firefighter charged with sexual assault; Omaha woman says she was drugged

She went back to the bathroom to vomit, then to the bedroom again to try to rest. But every five or 10 minutes, she felt the need to return to the bathroom to throw up. Imhof said this continued until about 2 p.m. that day.

When she finally felt better, she dressed and went to talk to Hanusek. She said that when she asked him what had happened the previous night, he laughed and said he couldn't remember, either. He told her, however, that he did remember driving her to her home, but said she was locked out of her house and the garage code did not work.

Imhof later told the investigator that it's impossible for her to be locked out — she kept her front door unlocked — and she doesn't have a keypad to access the garage.

After Hanusek drove her back to her pickup truck, which was parked at Harold's Bar, she went to her home and entered through her unlocked front door. (She noted that she locks her door now.)

Imhof said she went inside her bathroom and started to draw a bath, but ultimately never bathed or showered. When her sister called her, she broke down crying.