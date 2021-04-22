Ex-Waterloo firefighter sentenced to probation for third-degree sexual assault of a child

A former Waterloo firefighter has been sentenced to four years of probation and must register as a sex offender after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree sexual assault of child.

Douglas County prosecutors said Tyler T. Davidson, 24, purchased sex toys for a 13-year-old boy and, on multiple occasions, encouraged the teen to use them as he watched. Davidson originally was charged with four counts of felony child abuse.

The charges were reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea agreement.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said Davidson was immediately terminated as a member of the department when Harlow learned about the allegation Dec. 31.

