Extra juror briefly deliberated trucker's fate; now he could get new trial on child rape charge

That didn't happen, and court staff didn't notice as 13 jurors filed into the deliberations room.

An hour later, Gleason dismissed the alternate, then referred the jury to "the instructions regarding your duties as jurors. " He ordered them to start "again from scratch as if your deliberations start now and without the alternate present."

The 12 jurors went back to the jury room. After the jury returned its guilty verdict, Gleason, who has since retired, asked the entire jury to "please let me know" whether any of the jurors "considered any of the conversations or participation" of the alternate juror. None of the jurors responded.

The high court said that inquiry wasn't enough. The judge should have held an evidentiary hearing and allowed attorneys to interview each juror, one by one, on the alternate's participation. "We have held that once a case has been submitted to the jury, an alternate juror is a stranger to the proceedings," the high court wrote. "The presence of strangers destroys the sanctity of the jury."

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office will now try to preserve the validity of the conviction. Madren's actions — he was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl and making plans for her to run away and join him on the road — were "horrific," Kleine said.