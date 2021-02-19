Extra juror briefly deliberated trucker's fate; now he could get new trial on child rape charge

Math is sometimes hard, but this number is absolute in court: Only 12 jurors are allowed to deliberate a case.
Somehow that dozen became a baker's dozen for an hour of deliberations as Douglas County jurors decided whether a trucker was guilty of sexually assaulting his friend's daughter.
Douglas County District Judge James Gleason realized that he forgot to dismiss an alternate juror — leaving 13 people to decide whether James Madren, 39, was guilty of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl. An hour into deliberations after the November 2018 trial, Gleason brought the 12 jurors and one alternate juror back into the courtroom, dismissed the alternate and told the rest to start over with their deliberations.
The problem: Gleason did not question the jurors, one by one, to determine if anything in that first hour of deliberations affected their verdict. Ultimately, jurors convicted Madren of first-degree sexual assault — a conviction that earned him 30 to 38 years in prison.
On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court sent Madren's case back to district court. The high court said court officials must call those jurors back, more than 2 years later, for interviews to determine whether the alternate had any influence on them or their deliberations.
It's not clear how 13 jurors made it to the jury room. In most cases, court officials keep the identity of alternates secret for fear that people will pay less attention if they know they're an alternate. Once the trial is done — Madren's trial lasted about three days — the judge reads jury instructions. The judge is then expected to dismiss the alternate or alternates.
That didn't happen, and court staff didn't notice as 13 jurors filed into the deliberations room.
An hour later, Gleason dismissed the alternate, then referred the jury to "the instructions regarding your duties as jurors. " He ordered them to start "again from scratch as if your deliberations start now and without the alternate present."
The 12 jurors went back to the jury room. After the jury returned its guilty verdict, Gleason, who has since retired, asked the entire jury to "please let me know" whether any of the jurors "considered any of the conversations or participation" of the alternate juror. None of the jurors responded.
The high court said that inquiry wasn't enough. The judge should have held an evidentiary hearing and allowed attorneys to interview each juror, one by one, on the alternate's participation. "We have held that once a case has been submitted to the jury, an alternate juror is a stranger to the proceedings," the high court wrote. "The presence of strangers destroys the sanctity of the jury."
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office will now try to preserve the validity of the conviction. Madren's actions — he was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl and making plans for her to run away and join him on the road — were "horrific," Kleine said.
Kleine said he hadn't heard of an alternate deliberating in a jury trial in his four decades as a prosecutor. In a tangential case, the State Supreme Court overturned an indictment of Omaha Police Officer Todd Sears in the 1997 shooting death of Marvin Ammons because an alternate grand juror deliberated and may have influenced the charging decision.
"It's very unfortunate," Kleine said. "It's kind of a basic 101 thing — the alternate doesn't go back with the jury. We'll go back and try to find the jurors again, have a hearing and make sure justice gets done. The last thing we want to do is put the victim through another trial."
