Reports of a shooting at South High School early Thursday morning turned out to be false, but sparked a heavy police presence around the school.

A call of a shooting came in at 8:17 a.m., said Officer Michael Pecha, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

By 8:40 a.m., police cruisers surrounded the school, which sits near 24th and J Streets, on all sides.

Pecha said the school was immediately put into lockdown. Upon arrival, officers swept the building and found no victims or shooter.

The incident appears to have been a prank call, Pecha said.

The school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes before regular school activities resumed.

Pecha said Omaha police are continuing to work with Omaha Public Schools to investigate the incident and determine where the call came from.

A letter to South High School parents emphasized that all students are safe. All schools in the district practice regular safety drills, including lockdown procedures.

"We take matters very seriously. We continue to work with District Safety and our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. We will have additional officers onsite throughout the day," the statement said.

Counselors will be available to talk to students about the incident.