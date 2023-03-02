Reports of a shooting at South High School early Thursday morning turned out to be false, but sparked a heavy police presence around the school.

Similar false reports were reported at schools across the state on Thursday, including in Columbus, Kearney, Gering and Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a post to its Facebook page that false reports of school shootings have been placed to 911 call centers across the state Thursday morning, but none have been credible.

Earlier this week, a division of the State Patrol provided a bulletin to Nebraska law enforcement agencies regarding a trend of "swatting" calls reported in several other states.

The State Patrol said calls have similarities to those made in other states, including use of technology to mask the caller's identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending they're hiding inside the school.

The State Patrol is assisting local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive the calls. Anyone with information is asked to call 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at sars.nebraska.gov.

The call that falsely reported a shooting at South High came in at 8:17 a.m., said Officer Michael Pecha, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

By 8:40 a.m., police cruisers surrounded the school, which sits near 24th and J Streets, on all sides.

Pecha said the school was immediately put into lockdown. Upon arrival, officers swept the building and found no victims or shooter.

The incident appears to have been a prank call, Pecha said.

The school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes before regular school activities resumed.

Pecha said Omaha police are continuing to work with Omaha Public Schools to investigate the incident and determine where the call came from.

A letter to South High School parents emphasized that all students are safe. All schools in the district practice regular safety drills, including lockdown procedures.

"We take matters very seriously. We continue to work with District Safety and our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. We will have additional officers onsite throughout the day," the statement said.

Counselors will be available to talk to students about the incident.