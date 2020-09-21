Fast-food restaurant manager sent to prison for stealing $30,000 from company

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The manager of three fast-food restaurants in the Omaha area has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for bilking the owner of the chain out of about $30,000.

Robert Giardina, 39, also must pay $30,075 in restitution. He was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday.

In the summer of 2017, Giardina was hired to manage three fast-food restaurants in the Omaha metro area. From October 2017 to June 2018, Giardina used the restaurant's financial system to give himself fake refunds 275 times on eight credit cards, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General and the Omaha Police Department. The release does not name the restaurants where Giardina worked or the company that owned the franchises.

Giardina most recently lived in Florida. The press release also says he used his brother's identity to obtain his job.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.