Fatal crash occurs on US 77 north of Fremont
The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday via Twitter that it was working a fatal crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and County Road N.

The crash site is just north of Fremont, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

