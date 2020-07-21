Fatal shooting of 23-year-old Omaha man is city's 18th homicide of 2020

An Omaha man was fatally shot Monday afternoon near 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Kevon Green, 23, was shot about 5:45 p.m., Omaha police said. Green, who was in a car when he was shot, was taken by private vehicle to the Omaha Fire Department station at 36th Street and Ames Avenue.

Green then was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. He later was pronounced dead.

Green is the city's 18th homicide victim of 2020. The 18 homicides compare to only 11 reported at this time in 2019. By this time in 2018, the city had recorded 19 homicides. In 2017, 16 homicides had been recorded.

Police also are investigating shootings Monday evening and early Tuesday. Thomas Moore, 51, was shot Monday night near 31st and Taylor Streets.

Moore told police that he heard someone "pounding on the door" of a house about 9:30 p.m., the police spokesman said. Another person in the house opened the door leading to a fight between Moore and an unidentified intruder.

Moore was shot during the struggle, and the other man fled in a blue car with a spoiler. Moore was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that wasn't thought to be life-threatening.