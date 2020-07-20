Father arrested on suspicion of shooting his 16-year-old son in Cass County

A 53-year-old Louisville, Nebraska, man was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting his 16-year-old son after an argument, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm and other charges pending an investigation after authorities said he shot his son with a small-caliber handgun. The 16-year-old was listed in serious but stable condition Monday afternoon at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He was flown there by a medical helicopter.
A Cass County deputy had responded to a disturbance in Louisville just after 10:30 a.m. Monday. The officer was able to de-escalate the situation by 11:20 a.m. and was en route to discuss child-removal options with the Cass County attorney, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Just after 11:30 a.m., officials said, the deputy was called back to the home where the boy had been shot.
The father was taken to the Cass County Jail in Plattsmouth.
Our best staff photos from July
Homeschool
From top: Aiden Tupper, 12, picks ripe tomatoes with his siblings Janey, 15, Blythe, 6, and Ronan, 7, at their home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ducks
A mallard duck swims across Zorinsky Lake with her ducklings in tow. Today’s weather forecast calls for a chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm and a high of 79. For more, see Page 6A.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog
A jogger crosses Leavenworth Street on Thursday morning. After this week’s cool-down, highs will top 90 today and approach 100 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water
Alex O'Hanlon waters plants at City Sprouts South near 20th and N Streets on Tuesday. O'Hanlon is the garden manager for that location.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
People hold signs on Dodge Street after an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bee
A honeybee, possibly on the hunt for nectar, approaches the flower of a milkweed plant at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets for the gardens are available online only, at
LauritzenGardens.org.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornbelt
The Red Raiders' Caleb Lemon pitches against the Omaha Bombers during a Corn Belt League game at Seymour Smith Park on Thursday, July 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fishing
Fishing was comfortable Tuesday morning at Carter Lake, with temperatures in the 70s — on their way to the 90s for the 21st time since June 1. The 22nd came Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Street hockey
Jackson Ulffers, left, and his brother Colton play street hockey near their northwest Omaha home on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
William Mitchell, 4, front, reacts to the fireworks while watching with his brother, Wesley Mitchell, 4, and mom, Trish Mitchell, of Omaha, during the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
The Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hydrant Party
Valerey Aparicio gets a lift from her brother Benjamin Aparicio through a wall of water during a hydrant party at 32nd and Cass in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone gets ready to throw her bag during a game of cornhole at 1912, a rooftop bar in Benson.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone says she "kind of laughed at the sport before I came into it."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
