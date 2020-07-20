Father arrested on suspicion of shooting his 16-year-old son in Cass County
Father arrested on suspicion of shooting his 16-year-old son in Cass County

A 53-year-old Louisville, Nebraska, man was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting his 16-year-old son after an argument, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm and other charges pending an investigation after authorities said he shot his son with a small-caliber handgun. The 16-year-old was listed in serious but stable condition Monday afternoon at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He was flown there by a medical helicopter.

A Cass County deputy had responded to a disturbance in Louisville just after 10:30 a.m. Monday. The officer was able to de-escalate the situation by 11:20 a.m. and was en route to discuss child-removal options with the Cass County attorney, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officials said, the deputy was called back to the home where the boy had been shot.

The father was taken to the Cass County Jail in Plattsmouth.

