FBI agents arrest Omaha man in connection with Jan. 6 siege of U.S. Capitol

At the 7:35-minute mark of the video, a man said, “We did our job ... we got our job done.” Then he said, “Let’s get out of here.”

The video ends with Straka on the top of the steps near the entrance to the Capitol but not inside.

The FBI found screenshots of at least five deleted tweets from Straka’s Twitter account where he told the people at the Capitol to “hold the line” and said he wouldn’t denounce them.

“Also - be embarrassed & hide if you need to - but I was there,” one tweet said. “It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”

In an October interview with The World-Herald, Straka said he left Nebraska for New York at age 22 because as a young gay man, he thought it would be easier to be himself and fit in with the political leanings of the big East Coast city.