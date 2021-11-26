FBI offers Cyber Monday tips to avoid frauds, scams, hackers

The Omaha FBI shared tips ahead of Cyber Monday so holiday shoppers can avoid fraud, scams and hackers.

Officials said there are common criminal schemes and red flags to be aware of that can prevent online theft of credit card or personal information.

If residents believe they are a victim of a scam or fraud, authorities advised to call the bank, report it to local law enforcement and file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Some of the suggestions the FBI offered: