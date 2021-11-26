 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI offers Cyber Monday tips to avoid frauds, scams, hackers
0 comments

FBI offers Cyber Monday tips to avoid frauds, scams, hackers

Buyers are increasingly suspicious of online shopping. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Fakespot.

The Omaha FBI shared tips ahead of Cyber Monday so holiday shoppers can avoid fraud, scams and hackers. 

Officials said there are common criminal schemes and red flags to be aware of that can prevent online theft of credit card or personal information. 

If residents believe they are a victim of a scam or fraud, authorities advised to call the bank, report it to local law enforcement and file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Some of the suggestions the FBI offered:

  • Make sure passwords to banking and credit accounts are strong, secure and unique and change them if needed. 
  • Avoid untrustworthy websites that end with .club or .top or that offer sales that seem like a extremely cheap deal. 
  • Look for websites that start with "https" at the beginning of the URL before entering your credit card information — that means the website has a secure connection and is safe. 
  • Save shipping tracking numbers for all online orders until they are delivered. 
  • Avoid opening unsolicited emails and make sure not to click any links in the emails also. 
  • Don't put personal information in any forms of an unsolicited email. 
  • Hang up on robocalls and automated phone messages.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stockholm's festive baking competition returns

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert