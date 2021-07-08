FBI's Omaha office encourages people to report hate crimes, citing recent increase

Nebraska has seen an increase in reported hate crime incidents over the last few years, according to the FBI.

Eugene Kowel, special agent in charge at the Omaha field office, said at a Thursday press conference that the FBI region that includes Nebraska and Iowa has seen a 21% increase in the reporting of hate crimes.

A majority of hate crimes are committed on the basis of race and ethnicity, he said.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a traditional criminal offense, such as a homicide, arson or vandalism, with an added element of bias. The bias can be against someone's race/ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identity.

A hate crime is not just an attack on an individual, Kowel said, but an attack on a community.

Kowel said hate crimes have two elements: bias against a community and a use or threat of force.

When the FBI receives a hate crime report, agents work with local law enforcement to investigate the crime.

"We'll do what we can to bring the person to justice," Kowel said.