FBI's Omaha office encourages people to report hate crimes, citing recent increase

Nebraska has seen an increase in reported hate crime incidents over the last few years, according to the FBI.
Eugene Kowel, special agent in charge at the Omaha field office, said at a Thursday press conference that the FBI region that includes Nebraska and Iowa has seen a 21% increase in the reporting of hate crimes.
A majority of hate crimes are committed on the basis of race and ethnicity, he said.
The FBI defines a hate crime as a traditional criminal offense, such as a homicide, arson or vandalism, with an added element of bias. The bias can be against someone's race/ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identity.
A hate crime is not just an attack on an individual, Kowel said, but an attack on a community.
Kowel said hate crimes have two elements: bias against a community and a use or threat of force.
When the FBI receives a hate crime report, agents work with local law enforcement to investigate the crime.
"We'll do what we can to bring the person to justice," Kowel said.
Some hate crimes will be charged at the federal level as well as the state level. The discretion of whether or not a hate crime should be charged at the federal level is left to the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.
The FBI's Omaha office also has formed a multicultural advisory council. Kowel said the purpose of the council is to provide input that investigators can use to guide their strategy in hate crime investigations.
The council is made up of community leaders and individuals of different religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, races and ethnicities.
While the First Amendment may protect individuals' "abhorrent, racist" beliefs, Kowel said, it does not protect criminal actions committed on the basis of those beliefs.
Kowel said that agents do encounter "speech that is abhorrent or unpleasant but doesn't cross the judicial boundary for crime."
Kowel referenced a hate crime case in Iowa in which a conviction recently was obtained.
In April, 43-year-old Nicole Poole Franklin pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she thought one was Mexican and that the other child was a part of the Islamic State group.
People who want to report a hate crime can do so by calling 402-493-8688 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.