Federal child pornography charge against former Nebraska principal dismissed

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said during last week’s hearing that he has known Burki for 20 years through the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization.

Davis acknowledged a resemblance between the man in the photos and Burki, but Davis said it’s not Burki.

“I’m a public servant, and I’m always taught to do the right thing,” Davis said. “I’m telling you that person is not Marlan Burki, so the person in this photo is still out there.”

At the end of a detention hearing last week, conducted via the internet, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart of Lincoln ordered Burki to remain in custody, ruling that there was probable cause to believe that the man in the photos is Burki.

Following news of the dismissal, Burki’s attorney, Steve Lefler, said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Burki, who is being held in a federal facility in Leavenworth, Kansas, but said he’s hopeful that Burki will “be back in the loving arms of his family” by Thursday.

Lefler said Burki’s wife, Cynthia Burki, was “tearfully grateful” when she heard the news.

She has been adamant that the man in the child pornography video is not her husband.