Federal lawsuit alleges Omaha police used excessive force against protesters

Alexander "Bear" Matthews, a leader of the group ProBLAC (Progressive Black-Led Ally Coalition), organized the July protest.

Police cruisers blocked traffic to keep the protesters safe, but officials said they warned protesters that the march was unlawful and told them to leave.

Some attendees, such as trained legal observer Riley Wilson, stayed on the sidewalks but were still arrested. Liya Whatcott, a flight attendant who was staying in a hotel along Farnam Street, could hear the march from her room and went to observe and record the march on video. Though she said she was not a participant, she was also arrested and booked into jail.

Matthews said he was rushed by officers, who placed hands on his neck, kneed him in his ribs and put their knees on his back as they used zip ties to cuff his hands. At the time, he was speaking into a megaphone, telling fellow protesters not to be afraid.

"Protesting peacefully in the streets should not be an introduction to be met with pepper balls and tear gas and excessive force, which is a complete infringement of our First Amendment rights," Matthews said Monday. "The system continues to fail its people time and time again, and we as a people cannot be deterred by the tactics that the oppressive system uses to silence our movement."