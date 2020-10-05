Federal lawsuit alleges Omaha police used excessive force during protests

The ACLU of Nebraska is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha police officials, alleging excessive force. The suit also says mass arrests during spring and summer protests were unlawful.

The lawsuit names the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants.

The ACLU is seeking an injunction from the U.S. District Court of Nebraska in order to stop police from using chemical agents on peaceful protesters except in certain conditions, said Sam Petto, the ACLU's communications director.

The group asserts that police officers used pepper balls excessively and wrongly.

