Federal lawsuit alleges Omaha police used excessive force during protests

Charges ultimately were filed only against about 25 percent of the people who were arrested. Most of those who were arrested were booked on suspicion of failure to disperse and obstructing passage. The ACLU argues that the city's obstructing passage ordinance is overbroad and vague and that there is "tremendous discretion" in how police can enforce it, Petto said.
The ACLU asserts that protesters had a right to exercise their free speech and instead were taken into custody.
Photos: Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha
Protest moves downtown
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some windows are boarded up at the Target located at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday. They were broken the night before during a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers clean graffiti left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some windows are boarded up at the Best Buy located at 115 N. 76th St. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman hides behind her sign as Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man raises his arms as the police helicopter flies by while standing on his car on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bystanders check on a woman after teargas and pepper balls were deployed during a protest on Dodge Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police fire tear pepper balls as they approach protesters in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police officers are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police are reflected in the heart-shaped sunglasses of a woman who was arrested after sitting the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer uses his baton to knock down Elizabeth Bowman, with blue hair, after they fired tear gas at protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement clear the street of a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danielle Sweet, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers are left on the middle of the street as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman sits in the road as she and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hailey Stessman, of Papillion, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People hug after tear gas is fired during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tear gas container thrown by police rolls towards protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyra Parker flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A stun grenade explodes during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
William Mills, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A police officer walks away after getting tear gassed as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carly Bell, of Omaha, protests with thousands of others in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man is checked out after getting hit with rubber bullets as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brittany Pancheco of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Borchers, 15, of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police raises his baton as they approach protesters nears 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protester holds what appears to be a tear gas container fired by Omaha police at protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carly Bell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ray Haley of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terrell McKinney of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Hera Davis, Rachel Senter, Paras Davis and Blake Opperman protest the killing of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elijah Mitchell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman holds a protest sign in the face of an Omaha police officer wearing a gas mask during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milk is left in the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milk is spilled on the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman picks up trash as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Clouds of tear gas are deployed as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman has water poured over her eyes after being hit with tear gas as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
