Federal lawsuit alleges Omaha police used excessive force during protests
2 comments
The ACLU of Nebraska is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha police officials, alleging excessive force. The suit also says mass arrests during spring and summer protests were unlawful.

The group is representing eight people in challenging police actions this summer — during the rallies at 72nd and Dodge Streets May 29 and 30 and a mass arrest near 28th and Farnam Streets following a march July 25.

The lawsuit names the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants.

The ACLU is seeking an injunction from the U.S. District Court of Nebraska in order to stop police from using chemical agents on peaceful protesters except in certain conditions, said Sam Petto, the ACLU's communications director.

The group asserts that police officers used pepper balls excessively and wrongly.

One police officer was recommended for termination after he fired a pepper ball at a protester's genital area and later bragged about it, according to three law enforcement sources with knowledge of what occurred. Officers used pepper ball guns 157 times in the first half of 2020 — more than in the previous seven years combined.

The lawsuit also challenges two city ordinances that were cited to arrest more than 100 people after a group walked in the streets from Midtown Crossing to downtown and back July 25.

Charges ultimately were filed only against about 25 percent of the people who were arrested. Most of those who were arrested were booked on suspicion of failure to disperse and obstructing passage. The ACLU argues that the city's obstructing passage ordinance is overbroad and vague and that there is "tremendous discretion" in how police can enforce it, Petto said.

The ACLU asserts that protesters had a right to exercise their free speech and instead were taken into custody.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

