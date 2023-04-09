A 26-year-old man was charged last week in U.S. District Court for Nebraska with selling fentanyl-laced pills that allegedly killed an Omaha man.
Patrick J. Hoshor of Omaha appeared in federal court Friday and was charged with providing two pills laced with fentanyl to Brandon Revere, 36, of Omaha. According to an affidavit, Revere died on April 1 at his home near 99th and Maple Streets after purchasing the pills from Hoshor on the previous day.
Revere's wife called the police just before 5 a.m. to say that she found her husband down in their bathroom with a needle on his thigh. The affidavit said that Revere had gotten out of bed to change the diapers of a baby while he wife went to the kitchen.
The wife noticed her husband had gone into the bathroom and locked the door. She was able to unlock the bathroom door, call 911 and begin performing CPR. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took over life-saving measures and transported Revere to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators at the scene noticed an small plastic bag that was empty on the bathroom counter. Nearby was an unopened beer can that had a light-blue crushed substance on its top. Fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills are most commonly light blue in color, the affidavit said.
Texts on Revere's phone were found asking about meeting up with a man called "Patrick" to buy drugs. The two men, according to the texts, were to meet at the Mega Saver near 108th and Maple Streets where "Patrick" agreed to sell Revere drugs. Security video at the store recorded the meeting.
Hoshor was arrested four days later after federal agents, using Revere's phone, arranged for another drug buy to be conducted at the Casey's at 5718 Northwest Radial Highway. Officers made contact with Hoshor, who was driving the same silver Chevrolet Suburban recorded in the MegaSaver meeting with Revere.
After being read his Miranda rights, Hoshor, who did not have any drugs on him, told officers that he had intended to take Revere to an Elkhorn neighborhood home to obtain pills.
Hoshor is being held in the Douglas County Jail.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272