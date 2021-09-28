Feds: Ex-Dodge County attorney directed police to stake out, follow wife and her boyfriend

In one instance, 10 minutes after getting a phone call from a Fremont police officer, Glass texted family members: "My cops told me my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash."

Glass also made threatening comments about the two to law enforcement officers, including telling a state trooper: "God help me, I may f****** kill this guy," and "I'm so mad right now I could kill them both."

Andrea McChesney, an attorney for Katie Glass and Schany, said her clients were caught off guard by allegations that Glass texted that he could "kill them both." After one of his DUI arrests, a deputy found a gun in Glass' truck.

"They're both incredibly relieved, and somewhat surprised, that this indictment came down," she said. "They've had to deal with this person who used his authority to harass them and, quite frankly, cause a lot of misery in their lives for a long time."

Katie and Oliver Glass' divorce is still pending after the judge handling it retired earlier this year.

Glass' attorney, Clarence Mock, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Mock has said Glass had nothing to do with Schany's termination or hospitalization. And the attorney has cast Glass' texts as nothing more than the "sarcastic blather" of a man crushed that his marriage was ending.