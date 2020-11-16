Felon who had a handgun at downtown Omaha protest sentenced to prison

A 20-year-old convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison for having a loaded handgun at a June protest that went past curfew.

Omahan Travis S. Walker will serve 2½ years in federal prison after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he's released, he must serve three years of probation.

Authorities said that on June 1, the fourth day of the city's racial justice protests, Walker was in downtown Omaha in a group that had violated the 8 p.m. curfew in effect that night.

That group was throwing rocks and bottles at Omaha police officers, federal officials said.

Officers searched Walker's backpack and found a loaded Beretta .22-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber.

In 2019, Walker pleaded no contest to attempted robbery. He served a total of one year in jail and prison for that charge.

