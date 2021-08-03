 Skip to main content
Female body found in Council Bluffs park
Female body found in Council Bluffs park

A partially decomposed female body was found Tuesday in a Council Bluffs park, police said.

According to Council Bluffs police, the body was found in the area of Lookout Point in Fairmount Park. Police were dispatched to the park at 11:31 a.m.

An autopsy is planned on Wednesday. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

