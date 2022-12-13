Fifth Omaha teen arrested in connection with death of 62-year-old man

A fifth Omaha teen has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 62-year-old man who died after a group of youths beat him with a baseball bat.

The 13-year-old boy will be charged in Douglas County Juvenile Court with being an accessory to murder. According to state law, youths under age 14 cannot be charged as adults and must go to juvenile court, which has jurisdiction over them until they turn 19.

Authorities said Daniel Price was assaulted Oct. 31 outside a home near 38th and Hamilton Streets. Omaha police officers found him about 4 p.m., unresponsive and suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Nov. 12.

The two older teens in the group have been charged as adults.

Joshua Hammond, 15, of Omaha, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Anterio Parker, 16, was charged with being an accessory to murder. Both are scheduled for court hearings in January.

Two 13-year-old girls have been charged in juvenile court with being accessories to murder.